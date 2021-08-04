NC DHHS Flu
‘COVID is not a joke’: Stanly County Board of Education votes to require face coverings

(Stanly County Schools)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Stanly County is among the most recent counties whose school boards have voted to enforce a face covering policy.

During a heated meeting Aug. 3, parents could be heard frequently interrupting the board to express support for letting students remain unmasked.

“It’s time we get out of our comfort zone and stand up for ourselves, our community and, most importantly, our children,” said one parent.

Another parent in support of letting parents make the decision whether or not to mask children compared vaccination campaigns to a violation of the Nuremburg Code.

Under the new policy, face coverings are now required for all students and staff until the percent positive rate for tests falls below 7.9 percent for a consecutive two-week period. After that, students will not be required to wear masks.

“If it (the percent positive) dips, it automatically kicks in. So, what we’re saying is we’re going to use science—not the governor’s lies—we’re going to use science to dictate our policy,” said Anthony Graves, Board of Education member at large.

The requirement does not apply to outdoor activities.

The vote was met with opposition from several members of the community who were present.

“I’m a physician. I’m on the board. It’s not about you. It’s about everyone in the community,” said board member Dr. Rufus Lefler, Board of Education member at large. “COVID is not a joke. I’m sure that you all have family members, parents, friends that have gotten COVID and have gotten bad results. We’re trying to do the best for the whole community.”

