NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Basketball coach revives kid who collapsed on the court

By WHDH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ashley Kepaa, a 7th grade basketball coach, made the play of the game when a player collapsed on the court.

She’s now being hailed a hero for saving the boy’s life.

“We had a child just end up going unresponsive. He collapsed … at some point stopped breathing,” Kepaa said. “We jumped in, did some CPR, used the AED (automated external defibrillator) and kind of brought him back, which was awesome.”

She has been trained in CPR since she was 14 years old and does CPR and defibrillator training every year.

Kepaa said she has never had to use the life-saving techniques before.

“I have a 5 year old, so I just would want someone to do something for my child,” she said.

The player was revived and taken to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Kepaa met the boy’s parents the next day.

“I’m just praying for the family every day that ... he maintains health,” she said.

Kepaa said that although it was scary, she would do it again.

She encourages everyone to learn CPR.

“It doesn’t take much time for you to learn the basics and you could potentially save someone’s life,” Kepaa said.

The National CPR Foundation offers CPR, AED and First Aid Certifications online.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
North Carolina offering $100 cards for first-time COVID-19 vaccinations, $25 cards for drivers
A fatal accident was reported Tuesday morning at the LYNX Blue Line stop at South Boulevard and...
Two struck, killed by lightrail while conducting memorial for person killed by train at same location
Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
George Faile and Amber Nicole Harris
Deputies: Woman left dead on side of Chester County road tried to help two accused in killing
Board member Tim Furr made the comments during Monday night's meeting of the Board of Education.
Cabarrus County Board of Education member blames rise in COVID-19 cases on “illegal aliens”

Latest News

Vaccine sites including StarMed and the Mecklenburg County Health Department are offering $100...
Delta variant, threat of more restrictions driving vaccinations in North Carolina
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit...
Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th
A year after the Beirut blast, survivors are still grieving, still angry, and still waiting for...
Grieving and angry, Lebanon marks Beirut blast anniversary
This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past
Starting August 15, police in South Carolina will be able to write a ticket for someone driving...
New law targeting slow left lane drivers in SC goes into effect soon