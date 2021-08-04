NC DHHS Flu
Avery County Festivals still a go for late Summer and Fall

By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the success of the Highland Games and the absence of COVID issues following the event, officials in Avery County are giving the green light to several festivals and the county fair as well.

This weekend an art festival is set for Banner Elk and what’s called a Draft Horse Pull will be held in Newland.

Next month, the county fair will take place and in October, the biggest festival of all, the Wooly Worm Festival, will be held as well.

Officials say they will be monitoring the covid situation and make adjustments and recommendations if needed.

They encourage people to get vaccinated and if feeling ill, don’t attend the events.

Officials also ask patrons to be smart and social distance when possible.

All the events are outdoors and masks won’t be required as of now but anyone who wants to wear one, can.

