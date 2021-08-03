A wet morning commute leads to a cool afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers may slow you down a bit this morning. The trade-off is that our temperatures will be in the 70s most of the day.

Scattered morning showers

Cooler temperatures

Below average temps all week

While we may not end up with a lot of rain in the rain gauge, there is a chance for showers throughout the morning. At times, it may be just enough to wet the roads and make you glad you have your raincoat. The clouds and showers will limit temperatures to the upper 70s for highs. That is well below the average high of 90 degrees.

First Alert Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

The rest of the week will bring a chance for a shower or thunderstorm each day. There’s a 30 percent chance each afternoon. Highs will stay below average We will mainly range in the low to mid-80s. How’s that for a summer break?

Seven day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will start to climb a little by the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-80s and there’s a 40 percent chance for thunderstorms. Sunday will be in the low 90s with a lower rain chance.

Make it a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.