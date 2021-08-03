Tyson Foods requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

This article has 449 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 14 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The company, which has locations in the WBTV viewing area, made the announcement Aug. 3. According to a press release issued by the company, all employees in U.S. office locations are to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 and other employees by Nov. 1, subject to discussions with unions.

This action makes Tyson Foods the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce. Almost half of Tyson Foods’ U.S. workforce has been vaccinated and coronavirus infection rates among team members remain low, according to the press release.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Chief Medical Officer, Tyson Foods, in an issued statement. “With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce.”

A plant in Wilkes County experienced an outbreak of the virus in May, 2020.

[Most of nearly 300 Wilkes Co. coronavirus cases are linked to Tyson Foods plant]

To support efforts to fully vaccinate all team members, the company will also provide $200 to its frontline team members, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions.

The company says this is an expansion of their existing policy of compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.

Exceptions to the vaccination mandate will involve workers who seek medical or religious accommodation.

“Tyson Foods and Matrix Medical have worked together since the beginning of this pandemic to develop and implement strategies to mitigate the risk of the virus to Tyson employees and their families, as well as the communities where they live and work,” said Matrix Chief Medical Officer and Group President, Dr. Daniel Castillo. “Matrix clinicians and Tyson team members have worked hand-in-hand to implement a broad array of workplace safety measures at Tyson, and we now feel the rising number of new cases across the U.S. warrants advanced clinical strategies – including requiring vaccinations.”

To date, Tyson Foods has spent more than $700 million related to COVID-19, including on efforts to combat its spread, such as buying masks, face shields and temperature scanners, installing protective barriers and providing on-site testing and vaccinations. It also partnered with an independent medical provider to bring medical services on site, hired an additional 200 nurses and its first Chief Medical Officer. In addition, Tyson Foods has invested countless hours educating our team members, in dozens of languages, about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.