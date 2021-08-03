Two dead following wreck at Blue Line station

This article has 76 words with a read time of approximately 22 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two are dead following an early morning accident involving at a light rail station in south Charlotte.

Details are limited at this time, but the accident took place at the LYNX Blue Line station at South Boulevard and East Hebron Street.

#BREAKING Huge CMPD presence on E Hebron St and South Blvd. We’re still waiting to hear from authorities about what’s happening, but we can see flashlights moving along a stopped light rail near The Original Mattress Factory. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/pdIh7Tm2u9 — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) August 3, 2021

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second accident at the station in about a week, with a train and car colliding at the intersection July 26.

This is a developing story.

