Two dead following wreck at Blue Line station
This is the second fatal accident at the station in a week
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two are dead following an early morning accident involving at a light rail station in south Charlotte.
Details are limited at this time, but the accident took place at the LYNX Blue Line station at South Boulevard and East Hebron Street.
According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
This is the second accident at the station in about a week, with a train and car colliding at the intersection July 26.
This is a developing story.
