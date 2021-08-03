NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two dead following wreck at Blue Line station

This is the second fatal accident at the station in a week
A fatal accident was reported Tuesday morning at the LYNX Blue Line stop at South Boulevard and...
A fatal accident was reported Tuesday morning at the LYNX Blue Line stop at South Boulevard and East Hebron Street.(Tyrae Newman/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 76 words with a read time of approximately 22 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two are dead following an early morning accident involving at a light rail station in south Charlotte.

Details are limited at this time, but the accident took place at the LYNX Blue Line station at South Boulevard and East Hebron Street.

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

[Man killed, another person seriously injured after train collides with vehicle in south Charlotte]

This is the second accident at the station in about a week, with a train and car colliding at the intersection July 26.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated...
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations
Bethani Ann Gallagher, 27, was charged.
Police: Woman charged after ramming cart full of stolen items through locked door at Walmart
150 students and staff in quarantine after first week of school
150 students, staff quarantined as officials monitor 14 cases of COVID-19 at N.C. charter school
This list is in alphabetical order and is split up with North Carolina and South Carolina...
Back-To-School: Local school districts make decisions on mask-wearing for students, teachers

Latest News

Robert Maurice Singletary, 30, now faces a long list of charges, including murder.
Man charged last week with armed robbery now faces murder charge
Dr. John Kopicki most recently served the Central Bucks School District (CBSD) in Doylestown, PA.
Cabarrus County BOE announces selection of new superintendent
In nursing, a White Coat Ceremony typically consists of the recitation of an oath, an address...
Catawba College awarded White Coat/Oath ceremony funding for nursing program
Chamber Campaign Team Captains – (back row; left to right): Andrew Smith, Bryson Boyd, Brad...
Rowan Chamber Total Resource Campaign (TRC) prepares for Monday kick-off