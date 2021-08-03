NC DHHS Flu
Two arrested for murder in death of woman found on side of Chester County road

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Two people are in custody for their possible involvement of a woman’s death in Chester County.

Deputies said the body of Linda W. Robinson was found along the side of the road in an area on Carpenter Road off Highway 72 on Monday.

Robinson, 63, of Fairfield County, was last seen at the Walmart Aug. 2.

George “Si” Linwood Faile was arrested in Lancaster County and Amber Nicole Harris was arrested in Chester County. They are facing murder charges in the death of Robinson.

Deputies say Faile is a known meth user who is currently out on bond for trafficking meth in early July of 2021.

Homeowners and businesses are asked to review video camera footage and alert law enforcement if this vehicle was seen passing their area anytime between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, August 2.

”Scared. Honestly scared,” says Misty Barrera.

Misty Barrera and her two kids visit the Chester Walmart where 63-year-old Linda Robinson was last seen.

”I’m kind of wanting to move because I’m honestly scared,” says Barrera.

Barrera says she is heard about crime in Chester that is made her think twice about living here.

”With all the shootings and crazy things that happen here, you never know what’s going to happen,” says Barerra.

But yesterday, deputies came knocking at her door asking to see Barrera’s mother.

”I didn’t know what was going on and they said well I had to set eyes on you because there was a deceased woman who matched your description and your van color,” she says.

Barrera’s mother is safe, but how Linda Robinson died and how her body ended up on the side of the road is still unknown.

Despite the new information from deputies, there has not been released information about why Linda Robinson was a victim. The deputies say they are still investigating, despite the two arrests.

