Rowan-Salisbury superintendent awards Excellence in Educational Performance

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr., recognized two high school alumni with the first Superintendent’s Award of Excellence in Educational Performance for outstanding educational achievement in a small awards ceremony at the Wallace Educational Forum.

Bailey Webster, a 2021 graduate and co-valedictorian of South Rowan High School, and Kayla Young, a 2021 graduate, and valedictorian of Carson High School, were each recognized for their outstanding educational achievements during their high school years at their respective schools.

Watlington proudly awarded both graduates as their families, former principals and district administrators were there to support them. A reception followed.

