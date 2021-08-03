Rowan Chamber Total Resource Campaign (TRC) prepares for Monday kick-off

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber Total Resource Campaign (TRC) theme is Having Fun in ‘21! – team captains are dressed in costumes from their favorite Rowan County attractions. The TRC theme features visit local, eat local, and buy local aspects of our community. The Campaign will kick off on Mon., August 9, 5 p.m. at the Business After Hours mixer sponsored by Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury).

“This year’s Campaign will highlight our community attractions as we come out of the pandemic and the need to support our local business community” said Brad Walser (Walser Technology Group), Chair-elect and Campaign Chair. He continued, “Business leaders will be dressed to have fun in the community with tourist attractions, arts and cultural events and recreation attire.”

Walser has selected a great group of Team Captains: Sharon Baker (Integro Technologies); Dr. Eric Hake (Catawba College); Carrie Hanneman (F & M Bank); Desiree Dunston and Bryson Boyd (Novant Health Rowan Medical Center); Elia Gegorek (Gegorek & Associates Realty LLC / Minority Business Council); Donna Groce (Trinity Oaks); Scott Cozart (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College); Dr. Andrew Smith (Rowan-Salisbury Schools) and Dr. Orlando Lewis (Livingstone College).

After the kick-off, all campaign volunteers will participate in sales training sessions to learn about new benefits and services. The Sales Training sessions are Tues., August 10, 4 p.m. or Wed., August 11, 8:30 a.m.

The campaign runs through Sept. 17 with prizes being awarded at the Chamber’s Sept. 20 Board Meeting. The goals are: 50 new members; 90% retention of first year renewals; 10% Tiered Benefit Members for 2021 investments and $5,000 in non-dues revenue. Each team captain has recruited 10 team members to assist them. Great prizes will be awarded for all the volunteers participating. The top producer will win a “Be An Original” package valued at over $2,500. In addition, there are some special perks for all new members who join during the campaign.

The Rowan Chamber’s mixer and campaign kick-off is free and open to members and interested business people who are thinking about joining the Chamber. For more information contact the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.