Racing with a Cause: Salisbury-based StarCom Racing to partner with three charities for Watkins Glen race

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based StarCom Racing teams up with recurring partners, SungateKids and Share Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support along with a new 2021 partner, FARE, the largest private funder dedicated to Food Allergy Research & Education, at Watkins Glen on Sunday, August 8 for the Go Bowling at The Glen race.

The blue, black and pink Chevy 00 will be piloted by Quin Houff who will make his Watkins Glen Cup race debut this year.

“I am very excited to get to Watkins Glen for the first time and I’m looking forward to racing with a cause,” said Houff. “We are continuing our important mission with SungateKids and Share, and we are happy to welcome FARE to the team as well.”

FARE is the world’s leading non-governmental organization engaged in food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research. FARE’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the health of individuals with food allergies, and to provide them hope through the promise of new treatments.

FARE is transforming the future of food allergies through innovative initiatives that will lead to increased awareness, new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more about FARE or to make a donation, visit www.foodallergy.org—and be sure to check out FARE’s YouTube channel, Living Teal.

Share Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support is a community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. Share serves parents, grandparents, siblings, and others in the family unit, as well as the professionals who care for grieving families. Share, a national organization with over 75 chapters in 29 states, includes services such as bed-side companions, phone support, face-to-face support group meetings, resource packets, private online communities, memorial events, training for caregivers, and so much more. At Share, bereaved parents find comfort in friendship, strength in shared experiences and hope for healing and happiness.

If you or a loved one are suffering from an infant or pregnancy loss, please call the National Share Office at 800-821-6819 or visit www.nationalshare.org to receive the support you and your loved ones deserve. Donations are appreciated and vital to continue the important work of Share.

SungateKids all started with a question from former District Attorney Bob Gallagher, “How can we better serve child victims of sexual assault and other crimes in ways that the criminal justice system cannot?”

To answer the question, Gallagher formed a committee of over 100 members from across the community, including childserving agencies, law enforcement, child protective services, medical and mental health professionals, and private citizens. Together, they worked tirelessly to find the right solution for our community.

In 1993, Children’s Advocacy & Family Resources, Inc. was incorporated as a Colorado not-for-profit organization. In 1996, they opened their first facility in a bright yellow house with a white fence, giving the organization its nickname and the name by which you know it today, SungateKids. In the years since they first opened, they have served more than 17,000 child victims of abuse and their non-offending family members. Much has changed since 1993—the programs and staff have grown and, since 2011, they have a new home. But one thing that has never changed is their commitment to their mission and to helping victims heal, survive, and thrive.

SungateKids never charges families for any of their services; getting help to children and families is the sole focus. But they cannot do this alone, they need your help, now more than ever! They rely on community support to help them help those who need their services the most. For more information or to donate, please visit www.sungatekids.org.

StarCom Racing (SCR), a NASCAR Cup Series Team based in North Carolina and launched in September 2017, fields its 00 Chevy with up-and-coming Driver Quin Houff. SCR purchased a NASCAR Charter in 2018 and continues to make strides each day to build and better its program in this industry.

SCR was formed by a collective group of seasoned NASCAR specialists including its Team Manager, former Daytona 500 Champion, Derrike Cope, along with successful business entrepreneurs from SCR’s parent company, StarCom Fiber.

Race fans can learn more about StarCom Racing by visiting www.StarComRacing.com for up-to-date team news and merchandise. Also, you can engage with StarCom Racing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StarComRacing, on Instagram @starcomracing or on Twitter @starcomracing.

NASCAR Driver Quin Houff raced his way to the Cup Series with determination and Virginia-style work ethic. Coming from a family business of 80 years strong, Houff knows the value of loyalty and getting your elbows greasy. Houff’s zeal for racing started small with go-karts with his father. His excitement grew and his family helped him begin his lifelong passion at the young age of eight. Although Houff enjoys golf, the outdoors, and spending time with his family, racing has always taken the driver’s seat in his life. Houff has shown impressive results already in NASCAR’s top two series with a 12th place finish at Iowa, a top 15 finish at Bristol Motor Speedway (NASCAR’s fastest short track) and most recently, a 13th place finish in the October 2020 Cup race at Talladega. 2021 marks Houff’s second full time season in the 00 Cup car.

