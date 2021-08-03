NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police ask for public’s help finding 63-year-old man last seen Friday afternoon

CMPD
CMPD(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking the public for help in finding a 63-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Police say 63-year-old Melvin Pharr was last seen walking around 12 p.m. Friday on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

Pharr is described as a Black man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes.

Pharr suffers from cognitive concerns.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated...
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations
Bethani Ann Gallagher, 27, was charged.
Police: Woman charged after ramming cart full of stolen items through locked door at Walmart
150 students and staff in quarantine after first week of school
150 students, staff quarantined as officials monitor 14 cases of COVID-19 at N.C. charter school
This list is in alphabetical order and is split up with North Carolina and South Carolina...
Back-To-School: Local school districts make decisions on mask-wearing for students, teachers

Latest News

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
North Carolina offering $100 cards for first-time COVID-19 vaccinations, $25 cards for drivers
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina records almost 20 percent positive COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reporting most COVID-related hospitalizations since Feb.
Pastides said the only reason he was not enforcing the mask mandate was because the law got...
UofSC backs out of mask policy