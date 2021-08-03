Police ask for public’s help finding 63-year-old man last seen Friday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking the public for help in finding a 63-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Police say 63-year-old Melvin Pharr was last seen walking around 12 p.m. Friday on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

Pharr is described as a Black man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts and tennis shoes.

Pharr suffers from cognitive concerns.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.

