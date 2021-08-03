Northlake Mall changing teen supervision policy

This article has 135 words with a read time of approximately 40 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Northlake Mall is the newest Charlotte-area mall to enact a new supervision policy for teens.

Under the current policy, visitors age 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or adult age 21 and older starting at 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The new policy bumps that time up to 3 p.m.

The changes go into effect Aug. 13.

“The Northlake Mall’s Supervision Policy (YSP) is established to ensure all guests can enjoy a safe, pleasant, family friendly shopping environment,” a statement about the change read.

Concord Mills recently changed their policy, starting the last weekend of July.

A juvenile was charged with attempted murder after a shooting at another juvenile at Northlake in March.

Police said they found evidence of a shooting but did not find anyone who had been shot.

