North Carolina offering $100 cards for first-time COVID-19 vaccinations, $25 cards for drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of its effort to help more North Carolinians protect themselves against COVID-19 and the highly contagious Delta variant, North Carolina is now offering $100 summer cards at some vaccine sites across the state to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.

From Aug. 4 through Aug. 31, the $100 summer cards are available to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating site—while supplies last.

“Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The Delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated. We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots— don’t wait until it’s too late.”

In addition to providing a $100 summer card to those who get their first dose of vaccine, North Carolina continues to offer $25 summer cards to those who drive others to their vaccination appointment. They receive a $25 card each time they drive someone to a first dose appointment at the completion of the vaccination.

This helps offset the costs for those who help family, friends and neighbors find their spot for a vaccine and drive them to their shots. There is no limit on the amount of times someone can drive people to a vaccination appointment; however, a driver will only receive one card per visit.

“This is an expansion of our successful $25 summer card,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy Secretary for Health Kody Kinsley. “It’s a part of the nationwide effort to get more people vaccinated to stop the severe illness, hospitalization and death being caused by the Delta variant which, unfortunately, is now dominant in North Carolina. We know that many people want to get vaccinated but are concerned about taking time off work or can’t afford transportation. The $100 summer cards should be a big help.”

More than 61 percent of North Carolina adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. However, those who are unvaccinated run a higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

Those interested in the $100 summer card for first-time vaccinations and $25 summer card for drivers should call 888-675-4567 or visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-incentives.

