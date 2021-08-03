NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Innocence Project says officials wrongfully arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by another person.

It says they locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take powerful medication and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free.

Attorneys representing Joshua Spriestersbach say he somehow got confused for a man named Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted over allegedly violating probation on a drug case.

In a petition asking the judge to set the record straight, the Hawaii Innocence Project says no one believed Spriestersbach, not even his public defenders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated...
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations
Bethani Ann Gallagher, 27, was charged.
Police: Woman charged after ramming cart full of stolen items through locked door at Walmart
150 students and staff in quarantine after first week of school
150 students, staff quarantined as officials monitor 14 cases of COVID-19 at N.C. charter school
A fatal accident was reported Tuesday morning at the LYNX Blue Line stop at South Boulevard and...
Two dead following wreck at Blue Line station

Latest News

Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Spirit Airlines enters a third consecutive day with significant disruptions.
Spirit cancels half its flights; American also struggling
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Garth Brooks reassessing stadium tour because of COVID surge
According to Novant Health, 99% of Covid-19 hospitalizations are among people who are...
‘People knew it was coming’: Novant ICU nurse shares experience as COVID-19 cases rise