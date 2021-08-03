Mecklenburg County reports 1,000th COVID-19 related death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County reached an unfortunate milestone.

The county, on Monday, reported its 1,000th COVID-19-related death.

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and incredibly effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death. Get it if you are eligible. It may save your life. pic.twitter.com/gYM9tyunH2 — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) August 2, 2021

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris offered her condolences to the families and friends of people who died of the virus.

“We are saddened to mark the 1000th COVID-19 death in Mecklenburg County,” Harris said. “We extend our condolences to all of our residents and community members who have lost loved ones, friends and colleagues during the pandemic.”

Harris then pleaded for people in Mecklenburg County to get vaccinated.

“If you have not yet gotten the vaccine, please get it now,” Harris said. “It will help protect you, your family, your friends and our community.”

