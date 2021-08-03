Mask mandate to be issued for Mecklenburg Co. employees, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County employees will have a mask mandate, sources tell WBTV News.

That means all county employees will have to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

An email from County Manager Dena Diorio says because of the Delta variant, employees would need to mask up, especially indoors.

The memo did not mention mandatory vaccinations for employees, but it did mention the possibility of employees reporting their vaccination status by September 1.

We do know that will be a mandate for county public health employees though.

The county is providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in Mecklenburg Counting during the county commissioner meeting this Wednesday.

