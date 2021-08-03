NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mask mandate to be issued for Mecklenburg Co. employees, sources say

(KKTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County employees will have a mask mandate, sources tell WBTV News.

That means all county employees will have to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

An email from County Manager Dena Diorio says because of the Delta variant, employees would need to mask up, especially indoors.

Mecklenburg County requiring all Public Health employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The memo did not mention mandatory vaccinations for employees, but it did mention the possibility of employees reporting their vaccination status by September 1.

We do know that will be a mandate for county public health employees though.

The county is providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in Mecklenburg Counting during the county commissioner meeting this Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated...
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations
18-year-old turns himself in after teen fatally struck by car while walking to work in Hickory
18-year-old turns himself in after teen fatally struck by car while walking to work in Hickory
Internet hit, ex-‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Hayes Grier arrested in Charlotte
Internet hit, ex-‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Hayes Grier arrested in Charlotte
Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries Friday, May 21.
Police: Man killed during shootout at party in Monroe

Latest News

Scott Jackson, 53, of Connelly Springs in Burke County, died on Thursday, July 22 after a...
‘It’s not worth the wait. Get vaccinated.’ : Family members urge others to get vaccinated after loved one dies of COVID-19
Mecklenburg County reports 1,000th COVID-19 related death
Family shares grief to encourage vaccinations
Family shares grief to encourage vaccinations
Charlotte leaders, community discuss proposed non-discrimination ordinance
Charlotte leaders, community discuss proposed non-discrimination ordinance