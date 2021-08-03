NC DHHS Flu
Man charged last week with armed robbery now faces murder charge

Accused of armed robbery in Dollar General parking lot in Rowan County town of Cleveland
Robert Maurice Singletary, 30, now faces a long list of charges, including murder.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was charged in the town of Cleveland last week in a robbery case has now been charged with murder.

On July 21, Cleveland Police arrested Robert Maurice Singletary, 30, for robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. A murder charge was added on Monday.

On April 28th, 2021, officers from the Cleveland Police Department responded to a 911 call stating that an individual from Statesville had received bodily injury resulting from a robbery in the Dollar General parking lot located at 11801 Statesville Blvd.

When police arrived, they found the victim who had received non-life-threatening lacerations to both hands. Through the initial investigation, Cleveland Police determined that Singletary approached the victims’ driver’s window to take the victim’s money.

Police say that as Singletary moved towards the vehicle, the victim exited the vehicle on the passenger side, where he encountered a second suspect, an unknown white male. That suspect assaulted the victim, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. Both suspects fled from the scene.

Completion of the investigation and consultation from the Rowan County District Attorney resulted in the procurement of warrants for the arrest of Singletary on July 19th, 2021. The arrest of Singletary occurred on July 21st, 2021, without incident.

Singletary is now charged with murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, robbery with a firearm, felony breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon and no operator’s license.

Anyone with information about the second suspect can call the Cleveland Police Department at 704-278-1900.

Details on the murder charge have not been released. The story will be updated.

