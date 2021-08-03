Lawsuit filed against Pineville Police Department following officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lawsuit has been filed by a man seriously injured last year after being shot by Pineville officers.

Timothy Rochell Caraway was shot by police Feb. 1, 2020 following reports of a man with a handgun pointing it at people who drove by in the area of 900 block of North Polk Street, close to Interstate 85.

[Man in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in Pineville]

Officers told WBTV at the time that Caraway turned toward them and “displayed actions believed to be of an imminent threat.”

According to police, Caraway complied and put his hands up, holding a black object, which turned out to be a phone. Then, police said Caraway reached down and pulled out a handgun.

Officers Adam Roberts and Jamon Griffin fired 12 shots total, hitting Caraway in the wrist, hand, neck and torso.

Caraway was taken to the hospital for his injuries, and charged with four felony counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, going armed to the terror of the public, carrying a concealed weapon, and resist, obstruct and delay law enforcement officers after his release.

Police released a 911 call and officer body camera footage of the shooting a year later.

“We wanted to show that this process was fair and impartial,” Pineville police said at the time of the footage’s release.

The officers were placed on administrative leave as a standard procedure, but not criminally charged.

[Body-camera footage released of officers shooting armed man in Pineville]

On August 3, 2021, the department said they received word of the lawsuit.

“We want our community to know we remain transparent and focus driven as we await our day in court. At this stage it is important to remember that our officers have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, and we are now at liberty to disclose they have also been cleared through a separate administrative investigation conducted by an outside law enforcement consulting firm,” read part of a statement issued by the department.

WBTV is working to get more information and will provide updates when available.

Read the full statement below:

The Pineville Police Department has received and reviewed the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Timothy Rochell Caraway. We want our community to know we remain transparent and focus driven as we await our day in court. At this stage it is important to remember that our officers have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, and we are now at liberty to disclose they have also been cleared through a separate administrative investigation conducted by an outside law enforcement consulting firm.

Back in March 2021, Pineville PD petitioned the court to release the officers’ body-worn camera video so we could show the community what took place and the dangers our officers faced that day regarding the split-second decisions that were needed to keep themselves and the public safe. We have held several open forums for the community-at-large and for the news media to show these videos, having open discussions and showing you the facts.

This is a difficult time for all of us and we are committed to doing the right thing. Our department supports and will defend our four police officers, who put their lives on the line every single day without question. Our legal counsel, Scott MacLatchie, has spoken to the media about the lawsuit (see the below link), and we ask for your patience as this case works its way through the legal process.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.