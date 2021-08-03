NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against Pineville Police Department following officer-involved shooting

Timothy Rochell Caraway was shot by police in 2020 following reports of a man pointing a gun at people
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lawsuit has been filed by a man seriously injured last year after being shot by Pineville officers.

Timothy Rochell Caraway was shot by police Feb. 1, 2020 following reports of a man with a handgun pointing it at people who drove by in the area of 900 block of North Polk Street, close to Interstate 85.

[Man in critical condition following officer-involved shooting in Pineville]

Officers told WBTV at the time that Caraway turned toward them and “displayed actions believed to be of an imminent threat.”

According to police, Caraway complied and put his hands up, holding a black object, which turned out to be a phone. Then, police said Caraway reached down and pulled out a handgun.

Officers Adam Roberts and Jamon Griffin fired 12 shots total, hitting Caraway in the wrist, hand, neck and torso.

Caraway was taken to the hospital for his injuries, and charged with four felony counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, going armed to the terror of the public, carrying a concealed weapon, and resist, obstruct and delay law enforcement officers after his release.

Police released a 911 call and officer body camera footage of the shooting a year later.

“We wanted to show that this process was fair and impartial,” Pineville police said at the time of the footage’s release.

The officers were placed on administrative leave as a standard procedure, but not criminally charged.

[Body-camera footage released of officers shooting armed man in Pineville]

On August 3, 2021, the department said they received word of the lawsuit.

“We want our community to know we remain transparent and focus driven as we await our day in court. At this stage it is important to remember that our officers have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, and we are now at liberty to disclose they have also been cleared through a separate administrative investigation conducted by an outside law enforcement consulting firm,” read part of a statement issued by the department.

WBTV is working to get more information and will provide updates when available.

Read the full statement below:

The Pineville Police Department has received and reviewed the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr. Timothy Rochell Caraway. We want our community to know we remain transparent and focus driven as we await our day in court. At this stage it is important to remember that our officers have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, and we are now at liberty to disclose they have also been cleared through a separate administrative investigation conducted by an outside law enforcement consulting firm.

Back in March 2021, Pineville PD petitioned the court to release the officers’ body-worn camera video so we could show the community what took place and the dangers our officers faced that day regarding the split-second decisions that were needed to keep themselves and the public safe. We have held several open forums for the community-at-large and for the news media to show these videos, having open discussions and showing you the facts.

This is a difficult time for all of us and we are committed to doing the right thing. Our department supports and will defend our four police officers, who put their lives on the line every single day without question. Our legal counsel, Scott MacLatchie, has spoken to the media about the lawsuit (see the below link), and we ask for your patience as this case works its way through the legal process.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated...
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations
Bethani Ann Gallagher, 27, was charged.
Police: Woman charged after ramming cart full of stolen items through locked door at Walmart
150 students and staff in quarantine after first week of school
150 students, staff quarantined as officials monitor 14 cases of COVID-19 at N.C. charter school
This list is in alphabetical order and is split up with North Carolina and South Carolina...
Back-To-School: Local school districts make decisions on mask-wearing for students, teachers

Latest News

Board member Tim Furr made the comments during Monday night's meeting of the Board of Education.
Cabarrus County Board of Education member blames rise in COVID-19 cases on “illegal aliens”
Robert Maurice Singletary, 30, now faces a long list of charges, including murder.
Man charged in robbery and murder of 79-year-old woman in Rowan County in June
Dr. John Kopicki most recently served the Central Bucks School District (CBSD) in Doylestown, PA.
Cabarrus County BOE announces selection of new superintendent
A fatal accident was reported Tuesday morning at the LYNX Blue Line stop at South Boulevard and...
Two dead following wreck at Blue Line station