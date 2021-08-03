NC DHHS Flu
Good Question: How many times can you reuse a mask?

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The CDC and governments are pushing mask-wearing indoors, even for those who have been fully vaccinated.

Nancy asks: So how many times can you reuse your mask before you have to get rid of it?

Good question.

It depends on the type of mask you’re using.

Surgical and disposable masks are one time only.

You certainly can’t wash them and you shouldn’t reuse them.

Cloth and fabric mass can be reused.

The CDC recommends washing them after each use.

They don’t technically expire but they can get normal wear and tear.

So if you start to notice some tears or maybe it’s just wearing down, thinning out -- that would be a good time to replace it. Otherwise, it’s good to use as long as it’s clean.

If you have a Good Question, send it to us. We’ll try to get you an answer.

Use the hashtag #OYSTonight on Twitter or email @AskJamie@wbtv.com.

