Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-agency investigation in Northeast Ohio resulted in the arrests of dozens of suspected sex predators.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Force and other state or local law enforcement agencies took part in the weekend-long operation targeting online sexual predators.

According to the task force, the 20 men who were taken into custody over the weekend believed that they arranged to have sex with boys or girls. They were arrested after travelling to where they thought they were meeting the child.

The weekend sting was the culmination of a two-month investigation that resulted in the arrests of 34 individuals, the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Force said.

