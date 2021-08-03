NC DHHS Flu
Catawba College awarded White Coat/Oath ceremony funding for nursing program

In nursing, a White Coat Ceremony typically consists of the recitation of an oath, an address by an eminent role model, and a reception for students and invited guests.(Catawba College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The nursing program in Catawba College’s School of Health Sciences and Human Performance is the recipient of funding to host a white coat / oath ceremony.

The Arnold P. Gold Foundation and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) announced that 50 schools of nursing nationwide were selected to receive funding for incoming students in the 2021-2022 academic year. Through this collaboration, the two organizations are highlighting the importance of compassionate care to nursing students early in their professional formation.

In nursing, a White Coat Ceremony typically consists of the recitation of an oath, an address by an eminent role model, and a reception for students and invited guests. Students also are given a specially designed pin that serves as a visual reminder of their oath and commitment to providing high quality care.

“The White Coat ceremony and commitment to compassionate care is the beginning chapter in the life of a nursing student,” stated Dr. Valerie Rakes, Catawba’s Chair of the Department of Nursing. “For junior nursing students, reciting the compassionate care oath represents the beginning of student professional practice and is the entry into clinical practice. Receiving the funding from AACN and the Arnold P. Gold Foundation allows the department of nursing to emphasize the importance of humanistic care for all junior, senior, and faculty clinical experiences. It is an honor to receive this grant.”

When nurses and other healthcare providers build caring, trusting, and collaborative relationships with patients, studies reveal a connection to better care decisions, improved patient adherence to treatment plans, and less costly healthcare outcomes. Though White Coat/Oath Ceremonies are not new in the health professions, they are relatively new to nursing. Since 2013, AACN and the Gold Foundation have worked together to implement this rite of passage in nursing, which has resulted in 410 schools of nursing in

50 states including the District of Columbia, receiving support as part of this initiative.

“The compassionate connection that nurses forge with their patients is the foundation of humanistic healthcare – care that all people deserve. We are delighted to join with AACN to support 50 schools of nursing in establishing this humanistic ritual and emphasizing the importance of the human connection in their future care,” said Dr. Richard I. Levin, President and CEO of the Gold Foundation.

“Quality health care is not possible without compassion,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer. “Academic nursing is grateful to the Gold Foundation for their groundbreaking work to help all members of the healthcare team understand the importance of delivering patient-centered care.”

