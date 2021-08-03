Cabarrus County BOE announces selection of new superintendent

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education is thrilled to announce the selection and election of Dr. John Kopicki as the next superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools (CCS). Dr. Kopicki will take office on Monday, August 16, 2021.

During the search process, the board carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of fourteen excellent candidates. Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Kopicki’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve CCS students, employees, and the community for years to come. The board is confident Dr. Kopicki will lead the school system to even higher achievement.

Dr. Kopicki has enjoyed a long and very successful career in public education spanning more than twenty-eight years in Pennsylvania. Most recently, he has served as superintendent of Central Bucks School District (CBSD) in Doylestown, PA, where he successfully developed and implemented a five-year vision for the school district highlighting areas of technology, finance, facilities and operations, teaching and learning, and community connections.

Prior to joining CBSD, Dr. Kopicki spent a total of five years as superintendent of Altoona Area School District (AASD) and Forest City Regional School District (FCRSD). In addition, he previously served as a principal and assistant principal for Scranton School District (1999-2011) and an assistant principal for Western Wayne School District (1998-1999).

Dr. Kopicki began his career in 1992 as a high school social studies teacher in Scranton School District. In addition to his K-12 experience, he has also worked as an adjunct professor at Keystone College. Dr. Kopicki has an impressive academic background as well. He received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s degree in school leadership from Marywood University. He went on to earn a doctoral degree in educational administration from Temple University.

Dr. Kopicki is currently a member of the American Association of Supervisors and Administrators and the American Association of School Administrators.

“I am excited to join Cabarrus County Schools and look forward to working with the Cabarrus County Board of Education, and the outstanding group of educators, staff, and community, as well as engaging and collaborating with the community,” Dr. Kopicki said. " Furthermore, I am committed to ensuring that Cabarrus County Schools students and families continue to receive a first-class education.”

A swearing-in ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. on August 16th, and the Board of Education will host a meet-and-greet reception prior to the ceremony.

