Cabarrus County Board of Education member blames rise in COVID-19 cases on “illegal aliens”

Comments came during Monday night Board of Education work session
Board member Tim Furr made the comments during Monday night's meeting of the Board of Education.
Board member Tim Furr made the comments during Monday night's meeting of the Board of Education.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During a discussion of the rise in COVID-19 cases, a member of the Cabarrus County Board of Education blamed the case increase on “illegal aliens by the thousands coming across that border without masks, with COVID.”

First term Board member Tim Furr made the comments while the board discussed plans for students to return to school.

“I’ve got a lot to say about this, but better not,” Furr said. Explaining why he supported making masks optional, Furr said “I’m not trying to be on a high horse and I’m not trying to make this political, but until this government keeps illegal aliens by the thousands coming across that border without masks, with COVID, putting them on buses, sending them all over the United States, we’re just beating our heads against the wall. Because these numbers are going to continue to rise, and we’re going to be having this same discussion day after day and week after week.”

Another board member then tried to interrupt Furr, but was stopped by board chairwoman Holly Grimsley.

“No interruptions, not from board members or anyone from the audience,” Grimsley said. “I want everyone recognized to speak, okay. Every board member has the right to say what they need to say and that’s the way that goes.”

“Anyway, I’ve made my point,” Furr then said. “It’s not a political point. I don’t care who is in office. It’s wrong in so many ways and that’s just, you know, I get one vote and I have one opinion. I understand why parents have concerns. I’ve got grandkids in the school system. I’d be really dumb to put them in danger if I thought it was that bad. We have to quit being hypocritical about this situation. That’s all.”

