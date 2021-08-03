NC DHHS Flu
Afternoon showers and COOL temps!

First Alert Weather: We are stuck in the cool and gray pattern for the rest of the day.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How about those 70s? Just watch out for a few showers!

  • Stray showers around
  • Hanging out in the 70s
  • Back to the 80s tomorrow
First Alert Futurecast
First Alert Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

We are stuck in the cool and gray pattern for the rest of the day. Highs will only top out in the 70s. Skies will stay mainly cloudy, and showers are possible at any time. Don’t worry. We will break out of this tomorrow.

Wednesday through Friday will be variably cloudy with highs in the low to mid-80s. That is still below average. The average high is 90 degrees. There’s a 30 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms each day.

High temperatures this week
High temperatures this week(First Alert Weather)

We will start to work our way back to more typical summertime weather by the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a 40 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday. Rain chances will be low on Sunday, but highs will return to the low 90s.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

