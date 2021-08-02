Woman’s body found on side of road in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating after the body of a woman was found on the side of the road in Chester County Monday morning.

Deputies say the body was found in an area on Carpenter Road off Highway 72,

No other information has been provided.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Deputies are searching for a light-blue 2009 Honda Odyssey van with SC tag NMW-557. The vehicle is damaged on the right side.

