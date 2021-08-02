Woman struck, killed by impaired driver in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck by an impaired driver and was left on the street to die early Saturday in west Charlotte, according to police.

Police said 30-year-old Bianca Denise Bloom was crossing West Boulevard when she was struck by a gray 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Bloom was found in the street where she died.

The driver of the car took off after striking the woman, according to police.

Police said truck, driven by Michael Zeb Green Jr., was traveling at an excessive speed and did not stop. The truck continued down West Boulevard before it became disabled.

An officer found located Green, and the Chevrolet, shortly after the crash, and Green admitted his involvement in the crash and was found to be impaired by an alcoholic beverage.

Police said in addition to impairment, excessive speed was believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Green was arrested and charged with Felony Death by Vehicle, Felony Hit and Run, Driving While Impaired and Open Container.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call police at 704-432-2169 Extension 2 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

