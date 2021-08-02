Three survive crash in single-engine plane in Union County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people survived a plane crash in Union County Monday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area off Radin Road in Waxhaw around 1:45 p.m.

3 survive plane crash in Waxhaw (Union County Sheriff's Office)

The plane was occupied by the pilot and two passengers. The passengers suffered minor injuries, while the pilot was not injuries, according to deputies.

Officials say the plane had mechanical problems shortly after taking off.

