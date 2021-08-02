NC DHHS Flu
Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident involving motorcycle club in Rowan County

Incident involved “Wicked Coalition” motorcycle club
The incident happened on Sunday night at a home on Long Ferry Road.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots were fired during an incident involving members of a motorcycle club, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday night just after 6:00 p.m., deputies were called to investigate a disturbance at a home in the 4000 block of Long Ferry Road.

The report says that a man at the residence was being kicked out of the Wicked Coalition-NC motorcycle club, and that a member of that club came to the house to take back patches the resident had. Fearing harm, the resident came to the door holding a shotgun.

A car then pulled up and parked in the yard of the house. Three other people thought to be associated with the motorcycle club were in that car. There was a struggle over the shotgun that resulted in three shots being fired. At least one shot was fired into the ground, but another shot struck the front of the car.

No one was injured in the incident, but deputies are investigating. No charges have been filed.

