NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

S.C. Senator Lindsey Graham says he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBTV) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham said on social media Monday that he was informed by the House physician of his positive test.

The Senator said he has been vaccinated.

“I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” Graham said on Twitter.

Graham says he has mild symptoms but will be quarantining for 10 days.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” Graham said. “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated...
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations
Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
18-year-old turns himself in after teen fatally struck by car while walking to work in Hickory
18-year-old turns himself in after teen fatally struck by car while walking to work in Hickory
Internet hit, ex-‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Hayes Grier arrested in Charlotte
Internet hit, ex-‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Hayes Grier arrested in Charlotte
Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries Friday, May 21.
Police: Man killed during shootout at party in Monroe

Latest News

Children, teacher in classroom when car crashed into Lincoln County preschool
Children, teacher in classroom when car crashed into Lincoln County preschool
The accident was reported at approximately 10:46 a.m. on Monday.
Dump truck overturns on Flowes Store Road in Cabarrus
Curtis Dale Griffin
Iredell County man charged for sex crimes with child
Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte