S.C. Senator Lindsey Graham says he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

Graham said on social media Monday that he was informed by the House physician of his positive test.

The Senator said he has been vaccinated.

I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

“I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” Graham said on Twitter.

Graham says he has mild symptoms but will be quarantining for 10 days.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” Graham said. “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

