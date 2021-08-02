Rowan deputies charge man with sexual exploitation of minor

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have charged a Kannapolis man with 15 felony counts of second and third degree sexual exploitation of minors.

Andrew Eddings, 33, was charged on Friday at an address in the 1200 block of West A Street. Deputies say Eddings was possessing and duplicating images that depicted children between the ages of 3 and 14 years old performing sexual acts alone or being subject to sexual acts with adults.

Bond was set at $50,000. Eddings is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.