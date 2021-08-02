NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Woman charged after ramming cart full of stolen items through locked door at Walmart

Suspect had already been banned from Walmart stores
Bethani Ann Gallagher, 27, was charged.
Bethani Ann Gallagher, 27, was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) -Police in Salisbury arrested a woman after they say she filled a cart with items from Walmart, then rammed the cart through the locked door of the garden section of the store.

The incident happened on Friday just after 6:00 p.m. at Walmart on S. Arlington Street.

Police say Bethani Ann Gallagher had placed 145 items worth an estimated $1647 into the cart. The items were described as clothes, food, and toiletries. She rammed the cart through the locked doors and began running towards Cracker Barrel. Police were able to apprehend Gallagher in the parking lot at the restaurant.

Gallagher, who was banned from all Walmart stores after an incident at the store in Lexington, was charged with one count of felony breaking and entering and one count of felony larceny. Bond was set at $1000.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated...
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations
Medic: Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
18-year-old turns himself in after teen fatally struck by car while walking to work in Hickory
18-year-old turns himself in after teen fatally struck by car while walking to work in Hickory
Internet hit, ex-‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Hayes Grier arrested in Charlotte
Internet hit, ex-‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Hayes Grier arrested in Charlotte
Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries Friday, May 21.
Police: Man killed during shootout at party in Monroe

Latest News

Storm cleanup underway
Storm cleanup underway
Product Test: Corn Peeler
Product Test: Corn Peeler
Post Super Bowl A Block
Post Super Bowl A Block
Chef Kev shares Super Bowl Recipes
Chef Kev shares Super Bowl Recipes
Indulge on Valentine's Day with The Secret Chocolatier
Indulge on Valentine's Day with The Secret Chocolatier