Police: Woman charged after ramming cart full of stolen items through locked door at Walmart

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) -Police in Salisbury arrested a woman after they say she filled a cart with items from Walmart, then rammed the cart through the locked door of the garden section of the store.

The incident happened on Friday just after 6:00 p.m. at Walmart on S. Arlington Street.

Police say Bethani Ann Gallagher had placed 145 items worth an estimated $1647 into the cart. The items were described as clothes, food, and toiletries. She rammed the cart through the locked doors and began running towards Cracker Barrel. Police were able to apprehend Gallagher in the parking lot at the restaurant.

Gallagher, who was banned from all Walmart stores after an incident at the store in Lexington, was charged with one count of felony breaking and entering and one count of felony larceny. Bond was set at $1000.

