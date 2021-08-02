Police search for driver who fatally struck pedestrian in hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was fatally struck by a car early Saturday in north Charlotte.

Police say 35-year-old Barry Cunningham was struck by a car on Brookshire Boulevard just before 3 a.m.

Cunningham died at the scene.

Police said they are searching for a 2015-2021 gray/silver or red Dodge Charger that took off after the collision.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

