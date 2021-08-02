NC DHHS Flu
Only one lane open on I-85 NB near exit in Gastonia after truck flips on interstate

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Only one lane was open on I-85 near an exit in Gastonia after a truck flipped on the interstate.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, two of three lanes are closed with an expected high-level impact to traffic.

The right two lanes are closed on I-85 near Exit 23 (McAdenville Road) heading North.

The scene is expected to be clear by 9:22 a.m.

As a detour, NCDOT says drivers must take Exit 22 (South Main Street), follow South Main Street and take a left onto US-74 East, continue on US-74 East and take a left onto NC-7, continue and take a left onto McAdenville Road then take a right to re-access I-85 North.

