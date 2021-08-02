Masks optional on first day of school in Mooresville Graded School District

NC DHHS Flu
Approximately 6000 students returned to class in the Mooresville Graded School District on Monday.(WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Masks were optional on the first day of school in the Mooresville Graded School District in Iredell County.

“Parents want to get them out the door, they want to go back so it’s good for everybody,” said Lisa Kiral, whose child started going 10th grade on Monday.

”A little nervous but, otherwise, I’m just going to go with the flow. Whatever the adults tell me to do, I’m gonna do.” said 8th grader Jordan Tarver.

The school system made it optional for students to wear masks but included several thresholds that could lead to a change in that policy, if needed.

“If our county were to move to that orange or red, we will then require masks,” said Tanae McLean with the district. “We have a few other thresholds that our Board decided on, such as if we see internal spread in a classroom we could mask a classroom, if we see a cluster in a school we could mask a school, so we have several safety measures in place.”

A district spokesperson confirmed that a remote learning option is available to students this school year.

“I didn’t really want him to go,” said Lisa Heaggans, the mother of a student at Mooresville High School, “because of the COVID and all the kids and you don’t know who is vaccinated and the mask issue.”

“My son is vaccinated, and he’s been past the two weeks, but I did tell him it’s not a bad idea to wear it, so I think he’s just going to feel it out and see how he feels comfortable,” said parent Melissa Decosta-Smith. “In close spaces I’m inclined to wear mine as well.”

All students in grades 4-12 received a MacBook Air for use at school or at home. Second and third graders received one to use at school. Kindergarteners and first graders received an iPad to use at school as well.

