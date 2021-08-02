Man shot multiple times, dies after being flown to hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man died in the hospital after being shot multiple times next to a vehicle behind a house in Lancaster County.

The incident happened at a home on Railroad Avenue just north of the Town of Kershaw off North Matson Street around 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found 46-year-old Kenneth Morehead, Jr. lying next to the front passenger door of a vehicle parked behind the house.

Deputies say Morehead had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was conscious and responsive but in great distress.

Morehead was flown to a hospital, but died while undergoing treatment at that facility. Officials say an autopsy will be performed later this week.

The scene was secured and additional deputies, an investigator, and a crime scene investigator arrived and began interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. The Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force was activated.

Officials say early indications are that Morehead was the front seat passenger in the vehicle which was driven to the house by another man.

Officials say the driver went inside briefly as Morehead waited outside the front passenger door of the Honda. The driver and other occupants of the house reported hearing multiple gunshots and found Morehead lying next to the car.

No one else was injured during the incident, but apparent bullet defects were found in the vehicle.

This is an early-stage ongoing investigation. Investigators have developed leads, but no one is in custody at this time.

“Our condolences are extended to Mr. Morehead’s family and friends,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We have gathered some good information about this shooting, but we need anybody who saw or heard anything or anybody who knows anything from any source to contact us and share the information so we can put the shooter in jail. Anonymous information is welcomed.”

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

