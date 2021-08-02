NC DHHS Flu
Iredell County man charged for sex crimes with child

Curtis Dale Griffin
Curtis Dale Griffin(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 28-year-old Statesville man was arrested and charged with sex crimes with a child, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Curtis Dale Griffin has been charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offenses. He was taken to the Iredell County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

In July of 2020, a report was filed with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in regard to a child allegedly having been sexually assaulted.

The child in this investigation was interviewed at the Iredell County Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center.

During the interview the victim disclosed having been sexually assaulted by Griffin.

Based on all of the evidence gathered during the investigation, Griffin was charged in the case.

Deputies said Griffin then violated a Pretrial Release Order on June 29, 2021. This Pretrial Release Order was issued as the result of a Domestic Violence Assault charge.

