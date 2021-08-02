Great Monday but wet Tuesday!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday will be a nice little break before we get to Tuesday’s First Alert.

Lower humidity today

First Alert for Tuesday rain

A break from the high heat

Monday will be a pretty nice one! Highs will reach the upper 80s but with lower humidity, it will feel like a little break. Rain chances will be low too.

There’s a First Alert for Tuesday. An upper-level disturbance will move through and bring the chance for rain. It could even be heavy at times.

While a few rumbles of thunder are possible, the biggest concern will be for pockets of heavy rain, which could disrupt your day at times. Highs will be on the cool side though. We will stay in the upper 70s for highs.

The rest of the week will be unsettled with below-average highs. As a front stalls close to us, a few waves of rain will move along it. That will bring a 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms for the second half of the week. Due to more cloud cover, highs will be limited to the low to mid 80s each day.

By next weekend, we will see temperatures start to climb again. We’ll be in the mid 80s on Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

