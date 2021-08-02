First Alert Tuesday: Widespread rain and cooler temperatures develop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday is a First Alert Day as widespread rain showers and a few storms develop with cooler temperatures.

Temperatures look to remain in the lower 80s for the remainder of the workweek with daily chances for a few scattered rain showers and storms.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

First Alert Tuesday: Widespread rain likely, with highs in the 70s.

Mid to late week: Low to mid-80s with daily, scattered storms possible.

Warmer weekend: Warming back to around 90 degrees by Sunday.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Jason Myers Monday evening forecast (WBTV)

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a few spotty rain showers possible.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s for the Piedmont with upper 50s in the mountains.

Tuesday is a First Alert Day with our highest chance for rain showers and a few storms.

Scattered rain and a few storms are possible throughout the day with mild afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the mid-60s.

A few scattered rain showers will linger overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday with low temperatures in the mid-60s for the piedmont, with mid-50s for the mountains.

Isolated to scattered storms and lower 80s develop Wednesday through Friday with the best chance for rain and storms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Warmer temperatures return for the weekend with the mid-80s for Saturday and around 90 degrees for Sunday.

Isolated to scattered storms are possible for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures look to warm into the lower 90s for early next week.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Have your umbrella with you before you head out the door on Tuesday!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.