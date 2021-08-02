Dump truck overturns on Flowes Store Road in Cabarrus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from the Allen Volunteer Fire Department responded when a dump truck ran off the road and overturned off Flowes Store Road on Monday.

Just before 11:00 a.m., Allen VFD Engine 3 arrived on scene to find the overturned truck. The occupant was able to get out of the vehicle on their own and was checked out by Cabarrus EMS.

“Fortunately no other hazards were present and the road was opened back up quickly,” AVFD posted on social media. The scene was turned over to law enforcement and all first responders returned.

The Concord Fire Department also responded to assist.

