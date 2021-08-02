NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Dump truck overturns on Flowes Store Road in Cabarrus

No injuries reported, road reopened quickly
The accident was reported at approximately 10:46 a.m. on Monday.
The accident was reported at approximately 10:46 a.m. on Monday.(Allen Volunteer Fire Department)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from the Allen Volunteer Fire Department responded when a dump truck ran off the road and overturned off Flowes Store Road on Monday.

Just before 11:00 a.m., Allen VFD Engine 3 arrived on scene to find the overturned truck. The occupant was able to get out of the vehicle on their own and was checked out by Cabarrus EMS.

“Fortunately no other hazards were present and the road was opened back up quickly,” AVFD posted on social media. The scene was turned over to law enforcement and all first responders returned.

The Concord Fire Department also responded to assist.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated...
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations
Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
18-year-old turns himself in after teen fatally struck by car while walking to work in Hickory
18-year-old turns himself in after teen fatally struck by car while walking to work in Hickory
Internet hit, ex-‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Hayes Grier arrested in Charlotte
Internet hit, ex-‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Hayes Grier arrested in Charlotte
Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries Friday, May 21.
Police: Man killed during shootout at party in Monroe

Latest News

Children, teacher in classroom when car crashed into Lincoln County preschool
Children, teacher in classroom when car crashed into Lincoln County preschool
Curtis Dale Griffin
Iredell County man charged for sex crimes with child
S.C. Senator Lindsey Graham says he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte