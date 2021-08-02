NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

FILE - DaBaby attends the world premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in New York on July...
FILE - DaBaby attends the world premiere of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in New York on July 15, 2021.(Source: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival.

The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

On Monday, New York City’s Governors Ball and Day N Vegas in Las Vegas each announced the rapper had been dropped from their lineups.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for his “hurtful and triggering” comments.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes,” he wrote. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me - knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance - has been challenging.”

It’s the second time DaBaby has apologized following his remarks at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

While on stage, the rapper used crude language and asked attendees who weren’t gay men or people not affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights. He then incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks.”

DaBaby’s remarks caused an immediate firestorm for the rapper, whose song “Rockstar” was one of the biggest hits last year. He was nominated for a Grammy for record of the year.

In recent days, several artists including Madonna, Questlove and Elton John have denounced his remarks. Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on the popular remix of her song “Levitating,” said she was “surprised and horrified” by his comments.

DaBaby’s representatives didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated...
Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations
Two dead, two seriously injured in crash in south Charlotte
Speed, impairment suspected after two 20-year-olds killed, two injured when car hit tree, caught fire in Charlotte
18-year-old turns himself in after teen fatally struck by car while walking to work in Hickory
18-year-old turns himself in after teen fatally struck by car while walking to work in Hickory
Internet hit, ex-‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Hayes Grier arrested in Charlotte
Internet hit, ex-‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Hayes Grier arrested in Charlotte
Howard Miller, 59, of East Spencer died from his injuries Friday, May 21.
Police: Man killed during shootout at party in Monroe

Latest News

Investigators say more than one person has been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina...
Multiple people killed in South Carolina shooting
3 survive plane crash in Waxhaw
Three survive crash in single-engine plane in Union County
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case
The federal eviction moratorium ended.
‘This is truly it’: Moratorium on evictions ends, but rental assistance continues
A customer of Road Worx and John Holmes shared this picture with WBTV, showing grass growing...
Paving Problems: WBTV viewers reach out after a couple of paving companies left them out thousands of dollars.