Children, teacher in classroom when car crashed into Lincoln County preschool

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A car smashed into a preschool with children inside Monday morning in Lincoln County.

Four children and a teacher were in a classroom when a 2021 Tesla Model Y drove through Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Denver, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the preschool on NC Hwy 73.

According to troopers, the Tesla stopped in the parking lot in front of the school, suddenly accelerated, and crashed into the building.

The car went through an exterior wall and into a classroom which was occupied by a teacher and four children, troopers said.

The driver of the Tesla suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Two child passengers were not injured.

The teacher received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. Two of the four children in the classroom received minor injuries.

Troopers say no charges are expected against the driver.

The school was closed for the remainder of the day.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.