Back-To-School: Local school districts make decisions on mask-wearing for students, teachers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As many local school districts vote on whether or not to require students to wear masks in class, here’s a list of what many school districts have decided so far.

This list is in alphabetical order and is split up with North Carolina and South Carolina school districts.

Alexander County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

Online academy is available, and students are enrolled.

No decision on masks yet

Anson County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 16, 2021)

Masks are required

Ashe County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 16, 2021)

No decision on masks yet

Avery County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 16, 2021)

Board of Education meeting on Aug. 10

Burke County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

Burke County Board of Education voted to make face coverings optional for all staff, students, and visitors on BCPS campuses.

Cabarrus County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

Cabarrus County Schools vote for optional masks in return to classroom

Masks are optional inside schools, required on buses

Caldwell County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

Caldwell County School District opts for optional mask-wearing in schools

Plans to operate in-person for grades K-12 and will also offer a virtual option for middle and high school grades called Caldwell Online; however, students had to apply for enrollment for the virtual option prior to the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Masks are optional

Catawba County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

Masks are optional

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 26, 2021)

CMS Board to require all students, staff to wear masks

All students, staff and visitors required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

CMS officials said the mask-wearing policy will be reviewed every quarter.

Cleveland County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 16, 2021)

Cleveland County Schools votes to have masks optional in school

Masks are optional

Gaston County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

Masks are optional

Hickory Public Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

Decision on masks coming before or during School Board meeting on Aug. 9.

Will offer a centralized virtual option for students enrolled in Grades 4-12 for the 2021-22 School Year.

Iredell-Statesville Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

Masks are optional

Kannapolis City Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

Kannapolis City Board of Education voted to not require students or staff to wear masks while outdoors or indoors on school campuses. However, masks will continue to be required on school buses.

Lincoln County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

Masks are optional

Mooresville-Graded School District (First Day of School - Aug. 2, 2021)

Mooresville School District votes to make masks optional

Remote learning option is available

Masks will be optional in school buildings but required on school buses. If at any point the county or schools in the district meet certain COVID-19 thresholds, school officials say masking will be required depending on the situation.

Newton-Conover Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

No decision on masks yet

Rowan-Salisbury Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 11, 2021)

Students will have the option of attending Summit Virtual Academy, which opened in 2020.

Masks will be optional for students and staff

Stanly County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

No decision on masks yet

Union County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)

Union Co. school board chair says masks to remain optional for all despite governor’s recommendation

Union County Public Schools will not offer a remote learning option for K-8. The district will continue to offer a high school virtual option that has been in place for a number of years.

UCPS discontinued temperature checks in March. The district will follow guidelines in the state’s toolkit.

Masks are optional for students and staff

Watauga County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 16, 2021)

Masks optional for Watauga Co. students

Masks are optional for students but required for staff

South Carolina schools in WBTV-viewing area (First Day of School - Aug. 16, 2021)

S.C. health officials release COVID-19 guidance for upcoming school year (NOTE: SC law forbids mask requirements in public schools )

Chester County Schools

The district will provide an updated virtual option for those students who meet the minimum requirements. Further information can be obtained at website: https://www.chester.k12.sc.us/Page/3347

The district will continue to utilize all safety measures outlined in current CDC and DHEC guidelines. The district will also encourage those who are not vaccinated to continue using masks as an option, in accordance with the latest CDC update.

Chesterfield County Schools

Clover School District

Clover Virtual Academy remains open for the 2021-22 year as an option for students.

District will operate in a tiered, three-level system.

Safety protocols will be in place. Additional safety protocols in each level.

Fort Mill Schools

Fort Mill Virtual Academy will be offered for grades 3-12.

The Fort Mill School District will install Air Guardian air purification systems in all elementary and middle schools beginning in August.

Lancaster County Schools

A remote learning option will not be offered for the 2021-22 school year but will be offered through the SC State Department of Education.

District is still following guidance from CDC and SC DHEC.

Rock Hill Schools

The district recommends the use of face coverings for students and staff

Schools and facilities using signage and floor markings to remind students of social-distancing practices.

Schools will incorporate additional handwashing breaks into the school day and reinforce handwashing during key times throughout the school day.

Along with their daily cleaning requirements, the custodial team will increase the frequency of disinfecting surfaces, such as high-touch surfaces in common areas and in all classrooms and athletic areas.

Rock Hill Schools will follow SCDHEC and CDC recommendations for contact tracing to determine isolation and quarantine criteria for students and staff.

At this time, Rock Hill Schools only participates in diagnostic testing for symptomatic students and staff. All schools provide onsite diagnostic testing conducted by the school nurse using BinaxNOW Antigen tests.

Efforts to provide vaccinations to educators, other staff, and students, if eligible.

York District 1

Masks will be strongly encouraged

Desk shields will be removed, but will remain available for those that desire to use one

Parents and visitors will be welcomed back to the schoola; please make arrangements with the school administration

Field trips will be allowed

Use of the COVID-19 Dashboard to communicate school and district-level COVID-19 positive cases, quarantines, and isolations will continue throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

