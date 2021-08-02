Back-To-School: Local school districts make decisions on mask-wearing for students, teachers
As many local school districts vote on whether or not to require students to wear masks in class, here’s a list of what many school districts have decided so far.
This list is in alphabetical order and is split up with North Carolina and South Carolina school districts.
Alexander County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- Online academy is available, and students are enrolled.
- No decision on masks yet
Anson County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 16, 2021)
- Masks are required
Ashe County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 16, 2021)
- No decision on masks yet
Avery County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 16, 2021)
- Board of Education meeting on Aug. 10
Burke County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- Burke County Board of Education voted to make face coverings optional for all staff, students, and visitors on BCPS campuses.
Cabarrus County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- Cabarrus County Schools vote for optional masks in return to classroom
- Masks are optional inside schools, required on buses
Caldwell County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- Caldwell County School District opts for optional mask-wearing in schools
- Plans to operate in-person for grades K-12 and will also offer a virtual option for middle and high school grades called Caldwell Online; however, students had to apply for enrollment for the virtual option prior to the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
- Masks are optional
Catawba County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- Masks are optional
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 26, 2021)
- CMS Board to require all students, staff to wear masks
- All students, staff and visitors required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
- CMS officials said the mask-wearing policy will be reviewed every quarter.
Cleveland County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 16, 2021)
- Cleveland County Schools votes to have masks optional in school
- Masks are optional
Gaston County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- Masks are optional
Hickory Public Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- Decision on masks coming before or during School Board meeting on Aug. 9.
- Will offer a centralized virtual option for students enrolled in Grades 4-12 for the 2021-22 School Year.
Iredell-Statesville Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- Masks are optional
Kannapolis City Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- Kannapolis City Board of Education voted to not require students or staff to wear masks while outdoors or indoors on school campuses. However, masks will continue to be required on school buses.
Lincoln County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- Masks are optional
Mooresville-Graded School District (First Day of School - Aug. 2, 2021)
- Mooresville School District votes to make masks optional
- Remote learning option is available
- Masks will be optional in school buildings but required on school buses. If at any point the county or schools in the district meet certain COVID-19 thresholds, school officials say masking will be required depending on the situation.
Newton-Conover Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- No decision on masks yet
Rowan-Salisbury Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 11, 2021)
- Students will have the option of attending Summit Virtual Academy, which opened in 2020.
- Masks will be optional for students and staff
Stanly County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- No decision on masks yet
Union County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 23, 2021)
- Union Co. school board chair says masks to remain optional for all despite governor’s recommendation
- Union County Public Schools will not offer a remote learning option for K-8. The district will continue to offer a high school virtual option that has been in place for a number of years.
- UCPS discontinued temperature checks in March. The district will follow guidelines in the state’s toolkit.
- Masks are optional for students and staff
Watauga County Schools (First Day of School - Aug. 16, 2021)
- Masks optional for Watauga Co. students
- Masks are optional for students but required for staff
South Carolina schools in WBTV-viewing area (First Day of School - Aug. 16, 2021)
S.C. health officials release COVID-19 guidance for upcoming school year (NOTE: SC law forbids mask requirements in public schools)
Chester County Schools
- The district will provide an updated virtual option for those students who meet the minimum requirements. Further information can be obtained at website: https://www.chester.k12.sc.us/Page/3347
- The district will continue to utilize all safety measures outlined in current CDC and DHEC guidelines. The district will also encourage those who are not vaccinated to continue using masks as an option, in accordance with the latest CDC update.
Chesterfield County Schools
Clover School District
- Clover Virtual Academy remains open for the 2021-22 year as an option for students.
- District will operate in a tiered, three-level system.
- Safety protocols will be in place. Additional safety protocols in each level.
Fort Mill Schools
- Fort Mill Virtual Academy will be offered for grades 3-12.
- The Fort Mill School District will install Air Guardian air purification systems in all elementary and middle schools beginning in August.
Lancaster County Schools
- A remote learning option will not be offered for the 2021-22 school year but will be offered through the SC State Department of Education.
- District is still following guidance from CDC and SC DHEC.
Rock Hill Schools
- The district recommends the use of face coverings for students and staff
- Schools and facilities using signage and floor markings to remind students of social-distancing practices.
- Schools will incorporate additional handwashing breaks into the school day and reinforce handwashing during key times throughout the school day.
- Along with their daily cleaning requirements, the custodial team will increase the frequency of disinfecting surfaces, such as high-touch surfaces in common areas and in all classrooms and athletic areas.
- Rock Hill Schools will follow SCDHEC and CDC recommendations for contact tracing to determine isolation and quarantine criteria for students and staff.
- At this time, Rock Hill Schools only participates in diagnostic testing for symptomatic students and staff. All schools provide onsite diagnostic testing conducted by the school nurse using BinaxNOW Antigen tests.
- Efforts to provide vaccinations to educators, other staff, and students, if eligible.
York District 1
- Masks will be strongly encouraged
- Desk shields will be removed, but will remain available for those that desire to use one
- Parents and visitors will be welcomed back to the schoola; please make arrangements with the school administration
- Field trips will be allowed
- Use of the COVID-19 Dashboard to communicate school and district-level COVID-19 positive cases, quarantines, and isolations will continue throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
