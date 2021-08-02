NC DHHS Flu
9 people hurt in shooting outside of Columbia business

A total of nine people were injured by gunfire, officials say.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after shooting outside of a Columbia business sent nine people to local hospitals Sunday morning.

Deputies say they were called to the 6900 block of Two Notch Road to The Vault just after 1 a.m., Sunday for reports of multiple people who had been shot.

When deputies arrived they say they found multiple people who had been shot. Officials say they were transported local hospitals. Deputies say they also received reports from hospitals in the area that other victims arrived on their own.

According to officials, it was determined that a total of nine people were injured by gunfire.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

We have reached out to the business for comment, but have not heard back as of Monday afternoon.

According to deputies, a man and a woman were shot in a parking lot during a separate shooting just one hour later.

Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they do not have reason to believe at this time the shootings are related.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is urged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

