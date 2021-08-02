150-plus students, staff quarantined as officials monitor 14 cases of COVID-19 at N.C. charter school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 150 students and staff are quarantined as officials monitor 14 active cases of COVID-19 at Union Academy (UA) Charter School.

As of Monday, UA reported 14 active COVID-19 cases and more than 150 students and staff quarantined due to possible exposure. In making these decisions, officials said the school followed the state’s required quarantine guidelines.

In response to this level of outbreak and quarantine, school leaders made the decision to implement a universal mask mandate K-12, allowing only for documented exemptions for medical reasons. Officials say the Board made this decision to ensure students would be able to remain in school.

Previously, the school had followed a more accommodating exemption policy, in which exemptions were approved for any reason without exception.

Now the charter school is requiring all students, staff, volunteers, and visitors to wear face coverings indoors beginning Aug. 2. The issue will be revisited on Sept. 2.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.