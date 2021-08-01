NC DHHS Flu
Waxhaw police challenged to pick-up basketball game after responding to ‘accidental’ 911 call(Waxhaw police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Waxhaw police officers responded to a 911 call after dispatchers heard screaming in the background.

When they arrived, officers found the call was an accidental dial from a kid who was playing basketball in a Waxhaw community.

The responding police officers were challenged to a quick pick-up basketball game.

According to police, Lt. Coan said the officers won, but that had not been verified.

“From looking at the two teams, you be the judge which team won! Great job guys!!,” Waxhaw police said on social media.

