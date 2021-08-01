NC DHHS Flu
Thunderstorms possible this afternoon - First Alert for Tuesday

First Alert Weather: Showers and thunderstorms may send you inside every once in a while.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be warm and muggy.

Showers and thunderstorms may send you inside every once in a while.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Afternoon thunderstorms possible
  • First Alert for Tuesday
  • Showers all week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Leigh Brock's Sunday morning forecast
Leigh Brock's Sunday morning forecast(WBTV)

Today will start out with a few showers the farther north you go.

After that, it will be warm and muggy for everyone.

Highs will reach the low 90s but it will feel like the upper 90s mid to late afternoon.

Afternoon thunderstorms are possible so keep your WBTV weather app handy!

Monday will turn out to be a pretty decent day. Highs will be in the upper 80s but the humidity will be lower and so will the rain chances.

I know it’s Monday, but it will likely end up being the best day of the week.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a wet day. That’s why there is a First Alert.

Rain could slow you down at times. There could even be a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be unseasonably cool, with highs in the upper 70s.

The rest of the week will be unsettled with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm at any time.

Highs will remain on the mild side. We will be in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

We will only reach the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday.

Make it a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

