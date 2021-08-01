NC DHHS Flu
Police: Man killed during shootout at party in Monroe

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a shootout at a party in Union County, according to Monroe police.

Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on S. West Street in Monroe.

Officers say 24-year-old Jaqavis Montell Allen was found in a yard face down.

‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe

When they turned Allen over, they found a gun under him and began CPR due to a faint pulse. Allen was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers say there was a party at the home on S. West Street, and Allen and another person got into a dispute that resulted in several shots fired and several cars being struck by bullets.

‘She was walking joy’: Community remembers teen killed in drive-by shooting; push for change in neighborhood

Police say charges have not yet been filed and witnesses are being interviewed.

The shooting happened less than a mile from a drive-by shooting that killed 13-year-old Loyalti Allah on Icemorelee Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700.

