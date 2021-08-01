Monroe community rallies to stop violence after two recent shooting deaths

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Monroe community is mourning another young life lost to gun violence.

A little more than a week, and a mile, apart, two people were shot and killed in Monroe.

Early Sunday, around 1 a.m., police said 24-year-old Jaqavis Montell Allen was killed during a dispute at a party on S. West Street. A week early, on July 24, 13-year-old Loyalti Allah was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting while she was waiting outside for a food delivery service.

The community is left coming to grips with all of this recent violence.

Last year in Monroe, there were two homicide investigations. This year, there have been four.

Community leaders conducted a “spiritual community” event on Sunday at Dickerson Park in response to the recent murders in Monroe.

Several people spoke, along with religious leaders to plead for the violence to stop.

“We need your help. We need the community to step up,” Monroe Mayor Bobby Kilgore said. “We need the city to be Crime Stoppers.”

‘She was walking joy’: Community remembers teen killed in drive-by shooting; push for change in neighborhood

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on S. West Street where they found Allen laying on his front. When they rolled him over, they found a gun and attempted to perform CPR. Allen died at the hospital.

Monroe community shaken after 13-year-old sitting at picnic table killed in drive-by shooting

Police say no charges have been filed.

Loyalti was shot while she waiting at a picnic table with friends outside an apartment complex on Icemorlee Drive.

Javon Demontre Robinson, 20, 19-year-old Darius Roland, 22-year-old Jamari Crowder and 18-year-old Jamari McClain were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. They were taken to the Union County Jail with no bond.

Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard is pleading for help from the community in solving these cases.

“I need the community to help us,” Gilliard said. “I need my community. This is my home too. It’s time for you to step up. I need you.”

