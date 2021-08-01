Advertisement

Internet hit, ex-‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Hayes Grier arrested in Charlotte

By Joe Marusak and Alaina Getzenberg
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Hayes Grier, the internet sensation, former “Dancing with the Stars’ contestant and brother of Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Will Grier was arrested in Charlotte on Friday, Mecklenburg County jail records show.

The 21-year-old was taken before a magistrate on outstanding warrants from California charging him with assault causing serious bodily injury, felony conspiracy and common law robbery, according to court records.

Grier became famous through the now-defunct social media website Vine, along with one of his other older brothers, Nash. He has a social media following on various platforms, including over 880,000 YouTube subscribers and 5.6 million Instagram followers.

In 2015, Hayes Grier appeared on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” At the time, he was 15 and the youngest male competitor in the history of the long-running show.

He spent time as a student at Davidson Day School. His father, Chad, is the head football coach at Providence Day.

Grier was released from the jail at midnight after posting $17,500 bail, records show.

He must appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday, although records aren’t clear whether that’s in Charlotte or California.

