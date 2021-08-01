First Alert Tuesday for widespread rain and storms; cooler by midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain and storms will diminish through early tonight with some patchy fog possible overnight.

Monday is looking partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Tuesday is a First Alert Day, as widespread rain and a few storms are possible.

Monday: Partly cloudy, and near 90°.

First Alert Tuesday: Widespread rain likely, with a few storms; around 80°.

Mid to late week: Low to mid-80s, with daily scattered storms possible.

Rain and storm activity will diminish tonight, with some patchy fog possible in the mountain valleys early Monday morning.

Overnight low temperatures will cool into the upper 60s around the piedmont, to the upper 50s in the mountains.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or storm possible, with afternoon high temperatures around 89 degrees.

The NC mountains will have afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tuesday is a First Alert Day with our highest chance for rain and a few storms.

Scattered rain and a few storms are possible throughout the day, with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.

The NC mountains will have high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Isolated to scattered storms and lower 80s develop Wednesday through Friday, with the best chance for rain and storms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Next weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, with isolated thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

